Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) to Issue — Dividend of $0.06 on September 30th

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of PZA stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $26.56. 546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,790. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $26.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.09.

