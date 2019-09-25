Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LDRI)

Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:LDRI) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0528 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has increased its dividend by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

