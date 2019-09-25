Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) to Issue — Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

NYSEARCA PGHY opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.