Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMV) Announces — Dividend of $0.09

Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMV) announced a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0854 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF stock opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09. Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $26.98.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Debt Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.