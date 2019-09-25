Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (PFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 23rd

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) declared a — dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0847 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ PFI opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $26.89 and a 1-year high of $39.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22.

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

