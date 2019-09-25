Interzone (ITZ) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. Interzone has a total market capitalization of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Interzone coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Interzone alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,367.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.33 or 0.02026954 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.61 or 0.02700614 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00680810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00702290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00056644 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00443951 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011970 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Interzone Coin Trading

Interzone can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Interzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interzone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.