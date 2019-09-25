Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.43.

IPG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

IPG traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.01. 2,162,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,368. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Interpublic Group of Companies has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $25.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director H John Greeniaus sold 44,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $1,021,995.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 431,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $9,961,189.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 112.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

