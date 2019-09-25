International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.96

International Stem Cell Corp (OTCMKTS:ISCO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $0.60. International Stem Cell shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Stem Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

International Stem Cell Corporation focuses on the development of therapeutic and biomedical products worldwide. The company's products are based on human parthenogenetic stem cells, a proprietary type of pluripotent stem cell. It develops various cell types, including neural stem cells for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other central nervous system disorders; liver cells to treat various congenital and acquired liver diseases; and islet cells for the treatment of diabetes.

