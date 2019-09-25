International Bancshares Corp Plans 0.50000 Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:IBOC)

International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) announced a 0.50000 dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

International Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.63. 32,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04. International Bancshares has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $46.55.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 32.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBOC. ValuEngine lowered International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Resendez bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $542,052. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

