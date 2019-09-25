Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.27

Intermap Technologies Corp (TSE:IMP) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.28. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 4,600 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.67.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.56 million for the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial information company, provides geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution. The company also provides geospatial data acquisition and production services; and value-added data licenses.

