Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,897,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.96. The stock had a trading volume of 35,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,048. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $139.95 and a 52-week high of $192.40.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.2111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

