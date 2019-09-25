Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $646,000 Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 39,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 64,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,178,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 21,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,378.93.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $8.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,227.25. 286,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,195.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,169.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $970.11 and a 1-year high of $1,289.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total transaction of $92,892.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.52, for a total transaction of $75,935.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,001.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,345 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

