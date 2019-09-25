Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 651.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk bought 21,400 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler bought 15,112 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.64.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $80.10. The company had a trading volume of 819,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average of $76.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.