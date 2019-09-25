Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2,312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,419,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

NEAR traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,587 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

