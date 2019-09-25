Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,971. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $141.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.98.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.4779 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.