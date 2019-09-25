Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 594 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,309 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Boeing by 554.5% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Boeing by 128.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in Boeing by 400.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing stock traded up $8.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $390.11. 1,640,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,266. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $292.47 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 632.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Citigroup set a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $448.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.65.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

