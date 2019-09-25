Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on IART. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $4,941,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 520,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $31,704,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,178,149.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 891,571 shares of company stock worth $54,321,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,794 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,110,177 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $61,860,000 after purchasing an additional 230,010 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,711,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,654 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $59.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,361. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42. Integra Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $42.14 and a 1-year high of $66.41.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.29 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

