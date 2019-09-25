InsurePal (IPL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $251,096.00

InsurePal (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 25th. One InsurePal token can currently be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and Coinbe. Over the last week, InsurePal has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. InsurePal has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $251,096.00 worth of InsurePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00038213 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $442.64 or 0.05272774 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000405 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000087 BTC.

InsurePal Profile

IPL is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. InsurePal’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 201,000,000 tokens. InsurePal’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The official website for InsurePal is vouchforme.co . InsurePal’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for InsurePal is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

InsurePal Token Trading

InsurePal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsurePal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsurePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

