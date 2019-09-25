Insider Selling: Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Sells 20,469 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) Director Tudor Brown sold 20,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $510,292.17.

NASDAQ:LNTH traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,441. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Lantheus had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LNTH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lantheus by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,581,000 after buying an additional 65,609 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Lantheus by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Lantheus by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Lantheus by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,173 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lantheus by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNTH shares. CJS Securities raised shares of Lantheus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

