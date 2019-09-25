Insider Selling: e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Insider Sells 2,929 Shares of Stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) insider Scott Milsten sold 2,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $50,847.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Milsten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Scott Milsten sold 27,092 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $515,289.84.

On Monday, August 19th, Scott Milsten sold 6,700 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $117,250.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Scott Milsten sold 59,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $1,043,710.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Scott Milsten sold 8,700 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $145,725.00.

Shares of ELF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,112,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,971. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.67. The company has a market cap of $880.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 862.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELF shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $21.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

