Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Shares of Innovative Designs Inc (OTCMKTS:IVDN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.28. Innovative Designs shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 1,748 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.

About Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN)

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and INSULTEX house wrap products for the building construction industry.

