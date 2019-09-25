Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 712,090 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.07% of Independent Bank worth $54,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William M. Parent sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDB traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,197. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average is $75.74. Independent Bank Corp has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

INDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.33.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

