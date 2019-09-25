Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Shares Down 6.6%

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU)’s share price was down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.81, approximately 2,309,047 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,724,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on IMMU shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price target on Immunomedics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Immunomedics in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Immunomedics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Immunomedics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a current ratio of 9.93.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunomedics, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $13,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Immunomedics by 177.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,867,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632,374 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Immunomedics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,152,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,161,000 after acquiring an additional 340,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Immunomedics by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,798,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,462 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC grew its position in Immunomedics by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,567,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Immunomedics by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,956,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,874,000 after acquiring an additional 124,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

