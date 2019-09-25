IDT (NYSE:IDT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.32

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.32 and traded as high as $11.34. IDT shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 2,312 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.69 million, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Get IDT alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in IDT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDT by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 739,402 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in IDT by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of IDT by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of IDT by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,765,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 116,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.