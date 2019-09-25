ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Trading 5.1% Higher

ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.13 and last traded at $83.85, 210,087 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 93% from the average session volume of 108,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on ICF International to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICF International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.23 and a 200-day moving average of $77.67.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.58 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ICF International Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.01%.

In other ICF International news, COO John Wasson sold 14,468 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $1,168,435.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,642,348.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sudhakar Kesavan sold 11,966 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,017,110.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,464 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,468 shares of company stock worth $3,673,436 over the last quarter. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of ICF International by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth about $639,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ICF International by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in ICF International during the 2nd quarter worth about $876,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

