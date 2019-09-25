Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Shares Down 0.7%

Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.04 and last traded at $41.25, approximately 7,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 44,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBDRY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day moving average is $38.07.

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

