Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Shares Down 0.4%

Husky Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.24, 23,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 19,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03.

Husky Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HUSKF)

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

