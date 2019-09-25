Humaniq (HMQ) Achieves Market Cap of $912,375.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Hotbit and Mercatox. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $912,375.00 and approximately $85,794.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Humaniq

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Mercatox, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

