Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Receives $341.61 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $341.61.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Humana from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

In related news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,138.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 287.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 1,110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock traded down $7.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.89. 1,270,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,840. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84. Humana has a one year low of $225.65 and a one year high of $355.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.12%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

