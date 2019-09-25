Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.59 Per Share

Analysts predict that Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) will post earnings of $4.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.82 and the lowest is $4.42. Humana reported earnings per share of $4.58 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $17.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.59 to $17.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $18.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.60 to $19.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.81. Humana had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $315.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Humana from $266.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Humana to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Humana from $315.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.74.

Humana stock traded down $7.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.69. 1,641,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,840. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.45. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $355.88. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.12%.

In related news, insider Brian P. Leclaire sold 7,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.70, for a total value of $2,097,138.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,361.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 6.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $2,160,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at about $238,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 12.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Humana by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 198,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,924,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

