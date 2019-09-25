Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.53

Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.71. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 2,158 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Capital lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $0.60 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.30.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $30.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $56.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDSN. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,828,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 105,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 154,798 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 840,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,701,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 651,755 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

