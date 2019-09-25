Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,702,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 16.24% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $667,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,188,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,725,000 after acquiring an additional 502,722 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,281,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,036,000 after acquiring an additional 429,383 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,012,000 after acquiring an additional 178,754 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 634,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,874,000 after acquiring an additional 141,960 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $25.28. 701,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,777. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $28.88.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $610.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.51 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

