Horizen (ZEN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.77 Million

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Horizen has a total market cap of $28.05 million and $13.77 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $3.79 or 0.00044481 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, DragonEX, Graviex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00445190 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00092335 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002846 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000508 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 7,405,900 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.zensystem.io . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OKEx, Binance, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, BiteBTC, COSS, Bittrex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

