High Falls Advisors Inc Sells 466 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

High Falls Advisors Inc reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 92,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 38,156 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 336,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,133,000 after buying an additional 27,662 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 275,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,057,000 after buying an additional 202,653 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.94. 163,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.