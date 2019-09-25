High Falls Advisors Inc Has $231,000 Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,406,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $950,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 target price on Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.64. 1,305,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,296. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $62.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,454,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,607.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,301,580. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

