High Falls Advisors Inc Buys 28,402 Shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 60.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,402 shares during the quarter. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF accounts for about 0.5% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,040,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000.

Get Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF alerts:

Shares of CVY stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $22.25. 3,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,559. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $22.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.84.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.2046 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.