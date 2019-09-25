HiCoin (XHI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $42.00

HiCoin (CURRENCY:XHI) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. One HiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and C-CEX. Over the last week, HiCoin has traded 45.3% lower against the dollar. HiCoin has a total market capitalization of $747,356.00 and $42.00 worth of HiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HiCoin alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000123 BTC.

HiCoin Coin Profile

HiCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2015. HiCoin’s total supply is 10,000,244,678 coins and its circulating supply is 4,434,602,828 coins. HiCoin’s official website is xhicoin.com . HiCoin’s official Twitter account is @xhicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

HiCoin Coin Trading

HiCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.