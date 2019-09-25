Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) Receives $70.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HES. Morgan Stanley set a $69.00 price target on Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays began coverage on Hess in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. MKM Partners upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price target on Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

In other Hess news, SVP Michael R. Turner sold 32,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $2,259,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 142,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $9,252,716.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,562,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,702,796.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,911 shares of company stock worth $16,012,509. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,017,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,868,166,000 after buying an additional 12,335,629 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 9,413.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415,474 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,982,000 after buying an additional 1,400,596 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hess by 225.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,220,000 after buying an additional 830,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hess by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,114,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,672,000 after buying an additional 599,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 2,340,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,964,000 after buying an additional 557,252 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.05. 84,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,771. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average is $61.61. Hess has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $74.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hess will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.14%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

