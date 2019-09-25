HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HDS. Longbow Research upgraded HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Buckingham Research downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded HD Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on HD Supply from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Get HD Supply alerts:

HDS stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,845,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,273. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. HD Supply has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 44.51% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HD Supply will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 733,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $29,903,859.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 36.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the second quarter worth $124,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 61.2% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 49.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.