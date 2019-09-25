HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 228 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in PPG Industries by 14.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 343,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,095,000 after acquiring an additional 42,696 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 36,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $2,101,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $137,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on PPG Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America cut PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.33.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,772,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 13,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total value of $1,628,436.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,743.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PPG traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.65. 40,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $94.37 and a one year high of $121.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

