HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,371 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. TCG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 380.9% during the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 289.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.94. 61,818 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.87. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.