HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,199 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the second quarter worth $209,549,000. Genesis Asset Managers LLP acquired a new stake in NetEase in the second quarter valued at $194,253,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 15.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,958,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,757,000 after purchasing an additional 518,036 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 350.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 457,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,127,000 after purchasing an additional 356,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase by 14.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,990,000 after purchasing an additional 231,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $261.06. 60,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. NetEase Inc has a fifty-two week low of $188.05 and a fifty-two week high of $289.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.82.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.41%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on NetEase in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura upped their target price on NetEase from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.21.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

