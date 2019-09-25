Harmony (ONE) Market Cap Hits $13.67 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 22.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Harmony token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $13.67 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00038357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $448.30 or 0.05303403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000407 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00014543 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,578,077,461 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

