Harbourvest Partners LLC Buys Shares of 112,657 Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Harbourvest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 112,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000. Pluralsight accounts for about 1.3% of Harbourvest Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harbourvest Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Pluralsight as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 151.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 32.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 96.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 68.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 46.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Pluralsight to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Pluralsight from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Pluralsight to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Pluralsight from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

PS traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $16.67. 23,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,363. Pluralsight Inc has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $35.70. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 47.43% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 29,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $911,328.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick Onion purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $515,700.00. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 74,600 shares of company stock worth $1,262,906 and have sold 146,426 shares worth $4,177,217. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

