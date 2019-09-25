Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $289.95

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $289.95 and traded as high as $279.70. Hammerson shares last traded at $279.70, with a volume of 3,229,843 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMSO. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Hammerson to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hammerson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 331.75 ($4.33).

Get Hammerson alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 232.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 289.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.31%.

In other Hammerson news, insider Adam Metz acquired 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.72) per share, with a total value of £91,520 ($119,587.09).

About Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.