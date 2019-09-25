Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Receives $8.27 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPOR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. 188,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,275,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Gulfport Energy has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $11.67.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Gulfport Energy’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gulfport Energy will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Wood bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,005,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,295.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Quentin R. Hicks bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 24,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

