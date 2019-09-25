Guggenheim Raises Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $110.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lifted by Guggenheim from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Nike to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.72.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $4.69 on Wednesday, reaching $91.87. 10,844,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,625,620. The stock has a market cap of $135.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.80. Nike has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Slusher sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $9,378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 203,708 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,051. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

