Guardian Investment Management Sells 1,000 Shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH)

Guardian Investment Management reduced its holdings in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in DISH Network by 50.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in DISH Network by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 14.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.63. 25,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. DISH Network Corp has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $44.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.39.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). DISH Network had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DISH shares. ValuEngine downgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays downgraded DISH Network from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised DISH Network from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.46.

In other DISH Network news, insider James Defranco acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.18 per share, with a total value of $9,354,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,528,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,659,534.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,656,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,238,960.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 700,005 shares of company stock worth $21,958,159. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

