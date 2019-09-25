Guardian Investment Management Buys New Holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Guardian Investment Management bought a new stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTVA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Argus began coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel acquired 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at $757,590. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Corteva stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 769,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,107. Corteva has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

