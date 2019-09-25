Guardian Investment Management Acquires 500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Guardian Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 4.8% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,298,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,450,387,000 after buying an additional 1,952,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,318,484,000 after buying an additional 2,081,749 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,557,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,271,292,000 after buying an additional 785,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $50.11. 4,268,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,626,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day moving average is $49.80. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $224.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $31,107.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 10,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,032 shares of company stock worth $2,006,895 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cascend Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.